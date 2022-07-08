WOLFEBORO — Leaving Naswa Resort in Paugus Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Wolfeboro town docks on Thursday, Sept. 15, the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion offers a cruise like no other.
“This is an opportunity to ride in privately owned, beautifully cared for historic boats,” said Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
Dubbed ‘Vintage Voyage I,’ the excursion on Aug. 17 (rain date: Aug. 18) will take explorers to the west and northwestern end of Lake Winnipesaukee before returning for lunch at Naswa Resort. On Sept. 15 (rain date: Sept. 16), Vintage Voyage II will explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Broads followed by lunch at Marker 21 restaurant.
In addition to stopping at ‘special’ locations, each cruise includes ‘drive-bys’ of area landmarks and interesting boathouses and stories of New Hampshire's rich lake history told by NHBM boat captains. “It will be a lot of fun for adults,” said Cummings.
Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion and fundraiser is sponsored by Lake Life Realty and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
According to Stephanie Inglis, an agent at Lake Life Realty, Voyage Boat Excursion is “the best example” of Lakes Region culture and lifestyle. "We love to partner with local organizations that share the same values that we share,” said Inglis, who also serves on NHBM’s board of trustees.
Expressing appreciation for both sponsors, Cummings said NHBM is equally grateful to the boat owners and captains who “share their beautiful boats.” “Their collective efforts create such a wonderful experience for passengers,” she said.
To learn more about Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion, or purchase tickets, visit nhbm.org or call 603-569-4554.
