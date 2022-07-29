WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show at the Alton Town Docks on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The popular event, which draws visitors from across New England, features antique wooden or early classic fiberglass boats up to 1975.
“This is an opportunity to see vintage boats you rarely see up close,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
Docking is first-come, first-served, as pre-registration is not required. Spectators are also encouraged to attend and vote for their favorite boat.
“Votes decide first, second, and third place, so the show is fun for spectators of any age,” added Cummings. “The boats that show up at the show are classics, and there are always surprises.”
Part of Alton’s Old Home Day festivities, NHBM’s 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show is sponsored by Gilford Home Center, GWM Finish Carpentry, Naswa, and Tiki Hut Boats of NH.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways. To learn more about NHBM, or the show, visit nhbm.org.
