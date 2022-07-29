The 45th annual Alton Boat Show
The 45th annual Alton Boat Show will be hosted by the NH Boat Museum at the Alton Town Docks on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)
 

WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show at the Alton Town Docks on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The popular event, which draws visitors from across New England, features antique wooden or early classic fiberglass boats up to 1975.

“This is an opportunity to see vintage boats you rarely see up close,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.

