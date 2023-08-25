WOLFEBORO — New Hampshire Boat Museum recently welcomed Don Smith, attorney and partner with Sager & Smith, PLLC in Ossipee, to its board of trustees.
Citing NHBM’s eventual expansion to Moultonborough, Smith said he is excited about the opportunity to be involved with something that is “really evolving.” “NHBM is in a position to greatly expand its presence in the Lakes Region and become an even greater asset to the communities around the Lakes Region,” he said.
NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings agreed and cited Smith’s background as “an important asset to the museum’s rapidly expanding board. “I see Don serving as a valuable sounding board for many kinds of business decisions,” she said. “All of our new board members bring something unique and beneficial to the organization.”
Smith added, “While I won’t serve as the attorney for the museum, I think the opportunity to raise alternative solutions or point out intended and, in some cases, unintended results of actions will be valuable.”
Regarding his interest in NHBM, Smith said he grew up — and primarily lived — in the Lakes Region, citing an affinity for antique wooden boats. “One of the truly great sights on the lakes in this area is the antique boats we sometimes see,” he said. “This museum provides a perfect opportunity to preserve their history and educate others … I look forward to being part of a place that brings their history to others.”
To learn more about NHBM, or how to become a volunteer, visit nhbm.org.
