WOLFEBORO — New Hampshire Boat Museum recently welcomed Don Smith, attorney and partner with Sager & Smith, PLLC in Ossipee, to its board of trustees.

Citing NHBM’s eventual expansion to Moultonborough, Smith said he is excited about the opportunity to be involved with something that is “really evolving.” “NHBM is in a position to greatly expand its presence in the Lakes Region and become an even greater asset to the communities around the Lakes Region,” he said.

