GILFORD — You asked for them, free boat classes at Fay's Boat Yard, 71 Varney Point Road. To sign up, email: linda.@faysboatyard.com. Location at Fay's Boat Yard, upstairs in classroom, stairs to the right of the gas tank near sailboat well.
First Up - "How to Read a Chart 101"
This will take a look at the various charts of Lake Winnipesaukee and through a power-point presentation, give some differences between them. Also planned is a discussion on what the various buoys indicate, what sort of warning signs are on the Lake (for boaters), and by the end of the class you should have some basic knowledge of charting on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Dates & Times: Sunday July 17, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, July 18, 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Aug. 7, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Second - "Knot Tying"
How do you secure your boat to a dock? And more! Do you know how to tie a square knot, a clove hitch, a cleat knot, a bowline, a taught-line hitch, or two half-hitches? By the end of this class, you will. And, you get to keep the line to practice with afterwards.
Dates & Times: Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m.-noon; Monday, July 18, 2-4 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-noonl; Monday, Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m.
Third - "Ladies at the Helm"
Sorry guys, this is for the ladies only. A brief classroom time, discussing boat operation and handling, and then, courtesy of Fay's Boat Yard, we'll go out on a pontoon boat for some practical work (weather permitting). After that, if you're interested in further instruction, arrangements can be made with a qualified instructor for individual lessons on your own boat.
Dates & Times: Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.
Finally - "Docking 101"
This 'class' will be held only by appointment because it will be done on your own boat with a qualified staff member or member of the United States Power Squadrons. There is a small fee for the instructors' time. Contact Linda to set up an instructor and they will confirm directly. A fee will be paid directly to instructor.
