Fall Turnover

As air temperature changes in fall, so does water temperature in the lake. (Courtesy image)

 Angela Danovi

Have you ever dived off your dock and experienced a sudden drop in water temperature as you plunged down? And then as you came back up to the surface, the temperature was more comfortable? What you were experiencing is thermal stratification. This is when the lake “divides” into different layers of density due to differing temperatures. Water density is dependent on its temperature — the warmer the water, the less dense it becomes. Thus, these lake layers change with the seasons and fall turnover is approaching.

The turning over of the lake is an important process that allows for aquatic organisms and the lake ecosystem to thrive. Lake turnover is responsible for replenishing dissolved oxygen levels in the deepest parts of the lake. So, let’s dive in and explore the changes in stratification that Lake Winnipesaukee experiences during the year.

