This past week, the chill in the air and the start of the school year reminded me that summer on Lake Winnipesaukee is coming to a close. However, though the boating days may be dwindling, the time to Be Winni Blue & LakeSmart is not!
A pillar of our mission here at the Lake Winnipesaukee Associate is education, because informed citizens are better equipped to make lake-friendly choices. LWA has partnered with NH Lakes to offer the Be Winni Blue & LakeSmart program to any resident within the Lake Winnipesaukee watershed. This includes both shorefront and non-shorefront owners because even though a residence may not be on the shoreline, what happens in the watershed stays in the watershed.
The Be Winni Blue & LakeSmart program is an education, evaluation and recognition program through which property owners can learn about simple things they can do on their land to help protect the lake by reducing stormwater runoff from their property. These property assessments provide the property owner with property-specific, lake-friendly recommendations. And the best part? It’s free, voluntary and non-regulatory.
So, how do we all become Winni Blue & LakeSmart? The first step in beginning your Winni Blue & LakeSmart journey is to take a self-assessment at winnipesaukee.org/take-action. This self-assessment will provide you with general recommendations for simple, inexpensive DIY projects to make your
property more lake-friendly. Once you complete the self-assessment, you can request for our Winni Blue Crew to come out to your property for a more personalized assessment and experience. Our Winni Blue Crew will provide recommendations for lake-friendly living and answer any questions you may have on how we can all better protect our lake. The crew will walk your property assessing categories such as driveway and parking areas, structures and wastewater treatment system, yard and footpaths, and shoreline and water access (if applicable). Remember, you do not have to have a lakefront property to participate in the Winni Blue & LakeSmart program.
After your site visit and assessment, a customized report with recommendations for simple DIY projects and property-specific solutions will be provided to you. These recommendations might include solutions such as adding a vegetative buffer, incorporating additional native plantings to your property and establishing designated footpaths to minimize soil compaction.
The goal of the recommendations is to reduce and prevent erosion, sedimentation and nutrient loading into the lake. Once you receive your personalized report, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and show the lake some love by implementing the recommendations! If you make the suggested lake-friendly improvements, you’ll be eligible to receive a Be Winni Blue & LakeSmart award! An official Winni Blue & LakeSmart sign is presented to those who show that they are doing their part to help Keep Winni Blue. It’s up to all of us to do our part to preserve Lake Winnipesaukee’s clean and clear water quality.
Want to be Winni Blue & LakeSmart? Visit LWA’s website or contact Conservation Program Manager Bree Rossiter at brossiter@winnipesaukee.org or 603-581-6632. Thank you for helping to Keep Winni Blue!
