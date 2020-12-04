Work-appropriate Yankee Swap gift ideas

Do you know the origin of the Yankee Swap? Apparently, it originates from the holiday tradition of trading prisoners during the Civil War. If this seems a bit doubtful, everyone seems to agree, at least, that the concept dates back to the early 19th century.
According to the rules – yes there are rules – there must be more than four people to play. Each person is asked to bring a gift valued at a certain amount (usually $25), wrapped and ready to place under the tree. Each player receives a number that indicates the order of the gift selection. Gifts can be marked for a man or woman, but we suggest it’s more fun if they are random.
Obviously, the game is the most fun if the gifts are funny, somehow useful, memorable and generate conversation among the players. We encourage creative gift wrapping that will completely mislead the unsuspecting player. For example, a gift certificate for a yoga class in a pizza box. A scarf rolled in a cardboard roll from a paper towel dispenser. Other boxes that will direct people off the scent: oatmeal boxes, extra-large boxes, a small jewelry box with anything but jewelry in it, or a book that has been hollowed out and is no longer a book.
We thought about a few creative Yankee Swap gifts and where to find them in the Lakes Region:
#1. The recipe and ingredients to make chocolate chip cookies with a note that the person receiving the gift has total responsibility for creating the cookies. This could lead to a few laughs and challenges. Find the ingredients at VISTA or any local grocer.
#2. A certificate for a yoga class at Yoga from the Heart, Giving Tree Yoga, The Wellness Complex or Yoga Jaya. This might be encouragement for someone who could benefit from yoga.
#3. Wrap up a loaf of bread from Hannaford in a shoe box, and add a gift certificate from Annie’s Cafe.
#4. Fill a large, gallon-sized, empty ice cream carton with cotton and wrap it in brightly colored paper. Include a gift certificate for ice cream cones at the Happy Cow.
#5. Fill a box with batteries, lightbulbs and a string of colored lights from Middleton Building Supply.
#6. Give a gift certificate for a movie at BarnZ's Meredith Cinema with a bag of uncooked popcorn.
#7. A set of six glass jars, packages of herb seeds and potting soil from EM Heath Hardware in Center Harbor.
•••
This article was originally published in The Laconia Daily Sun Holiday Shopping Guide 2019.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include 'Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back,' a 2015 Easton Studio Press book she edited; 'A Day with Bonefish Joe' from David R. Godine, 2015; and 'Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie,' Thornwillow Press, 2011. To get in touch, email Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com.
