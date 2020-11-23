With retailers like Walmart and Tanger Outlets returning to a true Black Friday schedule of opening on Friday morning following Thanksgiving, this may be the year to ditch the long lines and waiting of the Black Friday shopping experience in favor of buying local.
Instead of focusing on snagging the best deals on tech and toys, consider choosing thoughtful gifts that remind your family and friends of time spent in the Lakes Region, whether you’re celebrating together or apart this year.
Thanksgiving weekend has become synonymous with shopping, and there are no shortage of opportunities this year. On Small Business Saturday, American Express asks people to “shop small” to support local, independent businesses. On Cyber Monday, instead of logging onto a large online retailer’s site, look to see if your favorite local business is offering any online-only deals or discounts. And on Giving Tuesday, consider thanking a nonprofit organization that has made a difference in your life or the life of someone close to you.
If you’re looking for some suggestions about where to shop in the Lakes Region, head over to our local business directory at laconiadailysun.com/directory.
