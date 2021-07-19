Make time now, save time tomorrow

All too often, business owners tell me “I have no time for marketing.” Hey, marketing is my life, but I can still relate.
In addition to talking with folks about advertising and marketing in their business, working on marketing needs for The Sun, and all of the administrative gobbledygook that just creeps into my day, I also have to carve out time for things like writing a blog post, producing a magazine, spinning up a new campaign, and the occasional networking event.
Believe me, I get it. Prioritizing the customer right now over future prospects is easy.
But it's a trap.
Time and again, folks tell me they don't really need to worry about their advertising. After all, they're running at capacity, and they've got plenty of work in the pipeline. I understand that perspective, but can't disagree with it strongly enough.
This is how businesses literally become victims of their own success.
Simply put, no business can afford to neglect tomorrow’s customers. Not if they want to stay in business.
Look at it like this. If you neglect your marketing right now because you don't have time to focus on it, pretty soon you'll have all the time in the world to focus on it. (Someone should tweet that.)
Every entrepreneur has experienced this, so you know what I’m saying. There is nothing rougher on the business cycle than having to fill a sales funnel from scratch.
Sure, you're busy right now, and you might even have a queue. But once that rush passes, and you suddenly realize there's nobody waiting in line, I assure you that no magic bullet exists that can move your marketing from zero to 60 fast enough or effectively enough to matter.
Once that funnel is empty, new prospects added today won't be new customers tomorrow. Unless you're selling gold for pennies on the dollar, it just doesn't work like that.
Take some time now, while things are working well, to consider your long-term marketing. Yes, it will interrupt your day. Yes, it will cause you to stop and think when you really want to just push through.
But you've got to do it.
Make marketing your business a habit, a regular part of your daily routine. Don’t become a victim of your own success.
Don't let Jeffrey M. Peyton's accolades, business accomplishments or cool demeanor fool you. The Sun's newest marketing team member has wing-walked on an airplane at 700 feet, co-piloted the Goodyear Blimp, swam with sharks, and managed to obtain paperwork officially declaring him "legally sane."
