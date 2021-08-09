To The Daily Sun,
The INSURRECTION of Jan. 6 was the worst invasion of our capitol since the British burned Washington in 1814. The Constitutional process of the electoral college was interrupted, members of Congress threatened, dozens of law enforcement officers were injured and major damage inflicted on irreplaceable historical items. Some were stolen.
Anyone who watched the INSURRECTION live saw much of this with their own eyes. There are hundreds of incidents recorded on hours of video, and yet the rabid right would like to to forget it ever happened, or that it just wasn't that bad. "Nothing to see here, move along."
Rick Notkin claims that the INSURRECTIONISTS were “a small group of unarmed people who caused some property damage.” It was just a “hubbub at the capitol.” Seriously?
“A small group” he says. FACT: Over 600 individuals from this “small group of people” have so far been arrested and/or charged in the INSURRECTION. Hundreds more are still being sought — and will be found.
“Unarmed people.” FACT: Texan Guy Reffitt and 54 other INSURRECTIONISTS were also charged with “entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon” (DOJ press release July 6). Weapons present included knives, stun guns, pepper spray, bear spray, baseball bats and flagpoles (wielded as clubs).
And then there's Phil W., who says “look up the definition if the word insurrection and you will clearly see it is not what happened at the capitol." OK, Phil — we did.
The Cambridge Dictionary says “an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.” When a noose is erected, and the mob shouts for the ASSASSINATION of our vice president (“Hang Mike Pence”), most reasonable people would consider that as an attempt to defeat their government by violence. Although it would probably be best described by the word TREASON — “the crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.” (Look it up, Phil)
INSURRECTION is also defined as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” The SEDITIONISTS were clearly there to stop the peaceful transfer of power while chanting “STOP THE STEAL.” (Just sore losers.)
Don't let these trumpettes ever forget: It was real, it was dangerous, it was EVIL, and everyone who participated should be in jail for a very long time. Those who deny it are complicit.
“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored” — Aldous Huxley.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
