Let customers know you're still open for business

The Store at Your Door
Curbside Pick Up • Online Shopping • Home Delivery
Curbside Ordering • Virtual Showrooms • Virtual Live Entertainment
In this time when we are all being creative, let your customers know that you are still doing business and how they can still get what they need from you.
As a Laconia Daily Sun April advertiser you can take part in our “The Store at Your Door” promotion. Keep your brand and your products and services top-of-mind when current and prospective customers are ready to buy.
As a valued customer along with your April print advertising we will be offering you FREE digital enhancements.
Including:
- A Free Digital Interactive Directory Listing of your Business. If you offer Curbside Pick Up, Online Shopping, Home Delivery, Curbside Ordering, Virtual Showroom or Virtual Live Entertainment options, The Sun will let prospective customers know.
Plus:
25,000 web tile impressions per month.
A full page interstitial advertisement in our e-reader once a week.
Eblasts to our opt in subscribers.
Contact your Laconia Daily Sun Marketing Consultant for more details or email rickhopper@laconiadailysun.com
