Best of the Lakes Region winners revealed

Winners were revealed during the Best of the Lakes Region beach party on June 26 at the NASWA Resort.
Over 100,000 votes were cast to determine which business are the Best of the Lakes Region.
To see a full listing of all winners, read the Best of the Lakes Region magazine.
To see photos from the party, check out the photo album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.