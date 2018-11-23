ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Christian Newswire) — The Dominican Sisters of Mary will further bring their “Joy to the World,” as they have accepted an invitation to sing at the 96th annual White House National Christmas Tree Lighting.
The event itself will be recorded before a large audience on the Ellipse in President’s Park (White House lawn) on Nov. 28.
As in years past, the Christmas Tree Lighting is a partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. Ovation and REELZ will broadcast the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 10 p.m. EST.
The various partners have chosen the theme, “Through the Decades,” which is meant to celebrate the Christmas season, with favorite holiday tunes.
Hardly strangers to culture impacting invitations which share their much beloved community where possible, the Sisters have released three Billboard and Amazon No. 1 Classical chart-topping recordings, including the recent cozy holiday hit classic, “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with The Dominican Sisters of Mary.” “Jesu Joy” features the “choir of angels: a capella arrangements as well as small chamber orchestra accompaniment tracks consisting of the Sisters themselves playing the various instruments.
The Christmas collection is internationally released with De Montfort Music through Sony Music Entertainment.
The Sisters have made multiple appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” as well as on NBC’s “Today Show,” The Associated Press, NBC News Nightly, NPR, “Good Morning America,” “Telegraph UK,” “Fox & Friends,” and “CBS This Morning.”
Elaborating on their tradition of sharing their multi-sensory presentations of encounters with truth, beauty and goodness, in addition to the “Jesu Joy” recording, the Sisters also released an Advent Journal designed to guide hearts through the season of Advent, leading up to Christmas.
