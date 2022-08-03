 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored

Is your check engine light on?

  • Updated
  • 0
Check engine

You turn your key to the on position and see that the check engine light remains illuminated. You take a second glance. Turn your vehicle off hoping when you restart the vehicle the light will have turned itself off. If this sends you into panic mode and frantically scrolling through Google for your local mechanic’s phone number . . . you’re like the majority of vehicle owners.

I’m here to tell you to take a deep breath before panic ensues. Commonly, when a check engine light illuminates, the assumption is that the vehicle should immediately be parked and not driven. Fortunately enough, this is a general misconception. Take note: If the check engine light is illuminated and NOT flashing, you may continue to drive the vehicle. So, drink the rest of your coffee before making your call and scheduling your appointment.

Irwin Auto logo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics