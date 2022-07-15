GILMANTON — The First Congregational Society in Gilmanton announces the beginning of the seasonal services held at Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road. The first service will be Sunday, July 17 at 4 p.m.
Charles Gravenhurst of Belmont will conduct the first service. Charles has a deep grasp of biblical history and delivers a compelling sermon. He will also be the first guest soloist of the season. Accomplished organist, Harriet Coupal, is joining the services again for this season. As always, the congregation gathers for light refreshments after the service.
Dates of the upcoming services: Aug. 14, Old Home Day service; Sept. 18; Oct. 16 Harvest Pot Luck Supper; and Nov. 20 - 2 p.m.
Mark Warren of the Grace Capital Church in Pembroke will conduct the remaining services.
The 1st Congregational Society in Gilmanton is located on Meeting House Road, off NH Route 140 - 3 miles from the intersection of Routes 107 and 140. Come early and enjoy the buildings and grounds which are on a long term preservation effort.
All denominations are welcome.
