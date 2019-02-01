Numerous studies have shown that marriage is the number one solution to poverty and that it helps children and families thrive.
How will you highlight the importance of marriage during National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14)?
National Marriage Week USA (nationalmarriageweekusa.org) was founded in 2010 to encourage many diverse groups to launch individual and simultaneous efforts to bring the issue of marriage to the national agenda and support marriages across the country. The effort seeks to build cooperation with houses of worship, businesses, education, the media, and governments.
National Marriage Week provides a non-commercial way to celebrate around Valentine's Day and serves as an ideal time to highlight the importance of marriage for individuals, families, and our nation as a whole.
It aims to increase marriage education all across the country, providing a national clearinghouse calendar for locating and posting marriage events.
National Marriage Week also serves as a public education campaign to promote the benefits of marriage for reducing poverty and benefiting children, and is a place to find help for your own marriage — whether you are struggling or not — in your community
"We exist to strengthen marriages around the country and to support those in every community who are seeking to be 'marriage champions,'" said Executive Director Sheila Weber. "Marriage benefits children in extraordinary ways, and like any public health campaign, we want to have a sustained campaign to help marriages succeed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.