GILFORD — It has been one year since Gilford Community Church installed 204 solar panels installed on the adjoining Gilford Youth Center building as part of a multi-phase clean energy project. While formally considered complete after this installation, the intention behind the project lives on.
“The desire for clean energy represents an ongoing intention, a care and concern for the planet, people, and all life forms,” said pastor Michael Graham.
This intention, said GCC member Warren Hutchins, who spearheaded the church’s clean energy project, now finds new "fuel" in the need to upgrade their heating system. “We are looking at energy efficient boilers for the church as well as ways to reduce the constant operation of our UV system operation to coincide with their operation,” he explained.
According to Graham, reducing energy usage means a reduction in expenses, savings he said they invest back into the community through their community outreach initiatives. “By controlling our energy costs, that frees us up to address critical community needs and support local nonprofits,” he said.
In caring for people and the planet within an overarching organizational emphasis on diversity and inclusivity, Graham said the hope is that these intentions also help to attract younger members. Citing strong membership today, he said GCC is equally mindful of the future.
“If we are to sustain ourselves as a church, we need to demonstrate our ability to embrace our community in thoughtful ways, a message that will resonate with younger generations,” he said. “We are a church for everyone.”
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on YouTube, Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. at 19 Potter Hill Road.
To learn more about GCC or the Daniell Fund, which provides financial support to nonprofit organizations, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
