Gilford Community Church

Gilford Community Church installed 204 solar panels among other related initiatives last year. They are now considering a new high-efficiency heating system. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — It has been one year since Gilford Community Church installed 204 solar panels installed on the adjoining Gilford Youth Center building as part of a multi-phase clean energy project. While formally considered complete after this installation, the intention behind the project lives on.

“The desire for clean energy represents an ongoing intention, a care and concern for the planet, people, and all life forms,” said pastor Michael Graham.

