GILFORD — Gilford Community Church was recently awarded $15,000 to New Beginnings — Without Violence & Abuse and $5,000 to Laconia Wellness Center, gifts made possible from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.

“The donor wanted the money to go to organizations making a difference in the community,” explained GCC Pastor Michael Graham. “The Church Council convened, deliberated on community needs, and decided which organizations would receive the funds.”

