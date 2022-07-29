GILFORD — Gilford Community Church was recently awarded $15,000 to New Beginnings — Without Violence & Abuse and $5,000 to Laconia Wellness Center, gifts made possible from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.
“The donor wanted the money to go to organizations making a difference in the community,” explained GCC Pastor Michael Graham. “The Church Council convened, deliberated on community needs, and decided which organizations would receive the funds.”
The mission of New Beginnings is to end sexual, domestic, and stalking violence, while Laconia Wellness Center provides a gym where seniors can exercise in a medically supervised environment. Both missions, according to Graham, resonated with the Council.
“We do not make these decisions lightly,” he said. “We seek feedback from our church members and the community, and we conduct our due diligence before making a decision like this… We are so grateful we can serve the community in this way.”
Richard (Dick) DeVivo, vice chair of the Community Wellness Center, said they are grateful, too, for “the generous financial support from the Gilford Community Church.”
“This donation from the Gilford Community Church will assist us in perpetuating our mission,” he said. “The CWC is 25 years old, and new members are welcome to join this socially and physically active group of seniors.”
In looking ahead to the future, Graham said GCC is committed to achieving its philanthropic goals.
“Whether through scholarships of students entering college or grants to local nonprofits, giving back is a crucial part of our mission as a church,” he said. “By reaching out to the community, we are also inviting people in.”
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on Sundays at 10 a.m. through a live-stream feed on GCC’s website at gilfordcommunitychurch.org, services take place at 19 Potter Hill Rd.
