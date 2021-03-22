LACONIA — Laconia Parks and Recreation will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, at Opechee Park, 10-11 a.m. Participants are asked to call and register for a time slot. Masks and social distancing will be required. The event will be limited to groups of no more than 25 egg hunters at a time. Call the parks and rec office at 603-524-5046 to register, or email parks@laconianh.gov for more information.
