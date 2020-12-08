CENTER HARBOR – EM Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor is inviting local children to drop off a letter to Santa by this Friday, Dec. 11, including their name and age. Santa will be arriving on Friday at 5:30 p.m. – by fire truck while the reindeer rest up for their big Christmas Eve trip – to pick up all of the letters.
On Monday, Dec. 14, Santa will be returning with a special letter and gift for every child who wrote to him.
To make sure everyone stays safe ad healthy, they are asking everyone to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other children and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.