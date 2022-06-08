LACONIA — The seeds were planted in May and the plans for a one-day 2022 NH Pumpkin Festival event are growing. The goal is to raise $50,000 by July 1.
“There is a tremendous amount of planning that goes into this festival, including securing fundraising and volunteers,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber and organizer of the NH Pumpkin Festival event. "Although the event is months away, we are relying on the community's support and truly appreciate an engaged steering committee including Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer to produce a successful, family-friendly festival."
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring pumpkin displays with two newly designed towers on Main Street, a craft and artisan show offered by The Great New England Craft & Artisan Shows, Pumpkin Palooza Corn Hole, the return of Vertical Entertainment with a kids climbing wall and inflatable fun, horse drawn wagon rides coordinated by Laconia Parks & Rec, a costume parade in the afternoon, food trucks, the annual Riverside Duck Derby and live entertainment. In the spirit of community collaboration, Daub's Cobbler Shop is coordinating a spectacular PumpCANALly with children's activities during the day. To express interest in participating as an interactive street vendor or to volunteer on the renowned PumpCANALly, contact Jim at Daub's Cobbler Shop at 603-528-1528 for more information.
The chamber is collaborating with the WOW Trail to promote a date and time of the Runaway Pumpkin 10K/5k Run/Walk. The chamber is also working with businesses in the festival's footprint, old and new, to highlight a revitalized economy including the Colonial Theatre, The CAKE Theatre and Hector's Fine Food & Spirits to highlight activities, events and new featured festival attractions.
After dark, the jack-o-lanterns will be lit along Main Street. There will be music and entertainment, a Zombie Walk after dark, a beer garden, Halloween movies and PumpCANALly will be carved into an all-new block party. For those seeking late night entertainment, Tower Hill Tavern will once again present Wicked Weirs with their annual Halloween party.
"The chamber’s goal is to highlight all the amazing autumn experiences to be discovered and create opportunities that will draw more visitors to our region in a time between peak summer tourism and before winter activities begin,” said Gifford. "NH Pumpkin Festival supports our local economy and has generated over a million dollars in revenue each year to our local businesses.”
To stay up-to-date on NH Pumpkin Festival plans, visit NHPumpkinFestival.com, where supporters can make a contribution. The following supporters that have already contributed toward the fundraising goal of $50,000: All My Life Jewelers, Chisholm Persson & Ball, Granite State Credit Union, Whippletree Winery, Lighthouse Title, Fireside Inn & Suites Gilford, WB Media, Piedmont Print & Frame, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and Defiant Records & Craft Beer. The Lakes Region Chamber is also seeking in-kind support to help offset hard costs including dumpsters, composting, portable toilets, electrical, dumpster, and lumber for A-Frame pumpkin displays. To discuss sponsorships opportunities, call the Lakes Region Chamber at 603-524-5531.
For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org.
