“Riquisimo! Very delicious! It’s better than wonderful, it’s almost home.” That’s what patron Lizette Flores Martinez had to say about Margarita’s in Concord. Born and raised in Mexico, she smiled as she reminisced about her early years, “We lead a simple life. Family is the most important thing. Everything happens around food, but I have to tell you, I’d rather go to jail here than in Mexico!” She laughed, looking around the old jail cell in which she sat, running her finger around the rim of her margarita glass to lick the last of the salt.
It was a great opportunity to share the back story, and it goes way back! Public records explain Native Americans called the land Pennycook, “the crooked place” describing how the surrounding area molded to the curvy Merrimack River. By 1725, colonists recognized the value for farming and trade along the river. With an ever-growing population, the attraction of business opportunity, and family life, the township of Penacook was formally recognized in 1726. The early settlement was primarily in the central village (north end of Main Street). By 1734, with the help of the authorities of Massachusetts, Penacook would be known as The Township of Rumford, according to public records, “7 miles square, and to begin where the Contoocook River falls into the Merrimack, and then to extend upon a course east seventeen degrees north, three miles, and upon a course west seventeen degrees south, four miles, to be the northerly bounds of the said township;” By 1732, town documents say, a constable was elected at a town meeting (also the tax collector). In a little over a century, the number of constables had increased to 14. If an individual was nominated and didn’t want to serve, he had only one recourse, buy his way out.
So what does all this have to do with this Mexican Restaurant?
In 1849, “An act to establish the City of Concord” was born, voted upon by citizens, and passed four years later. On March 10, 1853, the town of Rumford was dissolved and the City of Concord was born, and a need arose at a town hall meeting. “Art. XIV. – To see if the town will vote to establish a house of correction in connection with a work house, and raise and appropriate money therefor.” Though thriving with dedicated police officers and officials, the police station would not be opened until 1890.
Almost 100 years later, in 1985, thanks to an avant garde vision, history was preserved in a unique way as Margarita’s found a place to call the old jail house home. Yes, the jail cells are open for business! Well, the whole restaurant! Of course, there are tables, booths and a full-service bar. You don’t need a passport, but the moment you step in the doors you’ll feel as though you’ve earned a stamp in your book. The infusion of spices fills your senses and begs you to try everything. This isn’t your typical Mexican restaurant. Margarita’s is a culinary kaleidoscope using imported spices and ingredients in every recipe. There are choices for every palate and preference. They’re open for lunch, supper, and offer a happy hour.
You can learn about co-founder John Pelletier, his business partners and their success in finding what was essential to an authentic dining experience. There’s nothing like traveling to Guadalajara to explore and discover the heartbeat of the people and its culture.
“I feel like I’ve been back home, even if it’s just for lunch,” Martinez said as she took a last bite of house-made fried ice cream. “It was as though I was really back home, Mexico: the freshest ingredients, simple, genuine, abundant, warm, delicious!
Visit www.margs.com/concord to learn more, read reviews, and peruse the menu.
