LACONIA — The Lake Opechee Preservation Association is reaching out to Lake Opechee waterfront owners and all who want to support the health of this beautiful lake in the heart of Laconia.
The mission of LOPA is to deal with the issue of invasive aquatic species as well as the health of the watershed and overall water quality. The mission is entirely one of protection and conservation.
This season, with assistance and direction from NH DES and the City of Laconia, LOPA plans to schedule an herbicide treatment to supplement the annual diving/hand pulling efforts in the battle against invasive milfoil. In the future, the group hopes to begin monitoring water quality, including clarity, phosphorus, chloride, alkalinity and more.
The work planned for this summer is estimated to cost approximately $15,000, and the estimated private funding portion of this work over the next five years is approximately $35,000.
Preserving the quality of Lake Opechee is essential to maintain the enjoyment, recreational opportunities and property values. Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com (search ‘Lake Opechee Preservation’) or you can make a check out to Lake Opechee Preservation Association and mail to Association President: Allan Gauthier, 100 Morningside Drive.
For more information, email abgauthier@metrocast.net.
