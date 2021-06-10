CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is reminding all persons operating a motorboat on New Hampshire public waters that is registered in another state (other than New Hampshire) of a new requirement to purchase and display a New Hampshire aquatic invasive species decal from NHDES. The new law (RSA 487:43) went into effect on July 1, 2019.
Decals can be purchased online for $20 each. You can purchase decals online at NHDES Invasive Species webpage, by clicking on the link for the boater decal, or at https://nhdes.usedirect.com/NewHampshireWeb/.
The decal must be displayed within 3 inches of a boat's valid registration decal. Decals should be placed on the port side of the vessel. Decals expire on December 31 each year. Proceeds from the decal program will be used for prevention and management of invasive aquatic species in New Hampshire.
For more information, contact Amy Smagula at amy.p.smagula@des.nh.gov or 603-271-2248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.