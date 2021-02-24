LACONIA — RE/MAX Bayside’s Commercial Division recently sold the Richaven Cottage property located at 109 Weirs Boulevard in Laconia. The property is a popular waterfront cottage colony Paugus Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee. Ron Talon and Russ Poirier were the listing agents for the transaction.
The property includes 10 cottages, an owner’s residence, eight boat slips, two moorings and 6.84 acres in this highly active area. The new owners look forward to improving the property and offering their customers a more enjoyable vacation experience than ever.
RE/MAX Bayside has offices at 208 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith (603-279-0079) and 604 Main Street, Laconia (603-527-2800) and operates statewide. For additional information contact Ron at 603-978-0891 or Russ at 603-493-0013.
