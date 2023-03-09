An innovative new loan fund of nearly $9 million is being brought to bear to help develop workforce housing in the Upper Valley. With investments from eight major local employers, the Upper Valley Loan Fund is a new approach to the state’s housing crisis that has employers and housing advocates statewide taking notice. 

While the shortage of affordable housing is recognized as a statewide issue, the Upper Valley has been experiencing its own crisis for decades. A report by Vital Communities, a regional civic engagement organization, says the Upper Valley needs 10,000 new homes by 2030 to meet demand, which would require tripling the current annual rate of housing production.

