There were 23 Winnipesaukee waterfront homes sold in October 2019. The average sales price came in at $1,317, 278 and the median price was $1,260,000.
The entry-level sale for the month was at 10 Blackbird Lane in the Balmoral Community in Moultonborough. You won’t get lost in the 1978 vintage, 960-square-foot cottage, but there are three bedrooms, one bath, and it has all been nicely renovated so you can come to do what you wanted to: enjoy the lake. It has new spray foam insulation, new windows and doors, new heating system, new kitchen cabinetry, a propane stove in the living room, pine vaulted ceilings and new engineered oak flooring. Although the .19-acre lot is not right on the open water, it has 75 feet of shoreline and a dock on Shannon Brook which provides easy access to the big lake. This was a pretty neat property, and someone must have agreed, as it sold at $5,000 over the asking price at $335,000 in just five days!
The median-price sale this month was at 193 Dockham Shore Road in Gilford. Dockham Shore is always a desirable address to have. This 2,799-square-foot contemporary ranch was built in 1986 and has three bedrooms and two full plus two half-baths. The home has an eat-in kitchen with lake views, a living room with vaulted ceilings and wood stove, three bedrooms on the main level, with another in the walkout basement, along with a family/game room. The home sits on a 1.2-acre lot with 200 feet of frontage, with a permanent dock. The lot has a great view, a large lawn area with waterside deck, and a two-car garage for the toys. This property was originally listed at $1.495 million, was reduced to $1.395 million, and sold for $1.26 million after 189 days on the market.
The highest sale for the month was at 72 Parker Island in Wolfeboro, and it was a nice one. This 9,546-square-foot contemporary home was built in 1986 and has 18 rooms, six bedrooms, and eight baths. Of course, there’s a high-end kitchen, complete with a Wolf gas range, convection ovens, center island, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. A living room, family room, formal dining room, den, sunroom, a luxurious master suite, and two guest bedrooms round out the main level. The lower level provides fun spaces for all, with a pool room, ping-pong room, wet bar, and sauna. The second level has another master suite and two more guest bedrooms. Four fireplaces will keep you warm on a chilly day. The home sits on a very private 3.37-acre lot with fabulous landscaping and large stone patios. The 216 feet of southwesterly facing frontage has a perched beach, breakwater, permanent dock, and affords great broad views of the lake. There’s an oversized three-car garage for the land yachts and toys. This property was listed in May 2017 for $4.975 million and again in April of this year at $4.495 million. It sold at $3.2 million after a total of 681 days in the market.
There were five single-family waterfront sales on Winnisquam in October, with the average price coming in at $659,000. The entry-level sale was at 8 Nancy Drive in Belmont. This 3,324-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 1921 on a third-acre lot with 80 feet of frontage on the back “pond” which has access to the main lake through a canal. This property was listed back in June 2017 for $375,000. It had a price increase to $450,000 in May 2018 and was relisted in May 2019 for $399,000. It finally sold for $370,000 after a total of 408 days on the market.
The highest sale on Winnisquam for the month was at 192 Leighton Avenue North in Laconia. This is a 1,693-square-foot three-bed, three-bath home built in 1997. It has been completely remodeled and has a light and bright open-concept kitchen living and dining room area, a first-floor master suite, and screened porch to die for. The home sits on a half-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage with a U-shaped dock. It was listed at $899,000 and sold for $950,000 in one day! Pretty nice? ’nuf said….
