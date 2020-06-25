There were 95 single family homes sold in May in the Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sale price came in at $477,688 and the median asking price stood at $305,000. Just for comparison sake, last May there were 141 sales at an average price of $465,665. I would say that the virus bug has bit us here just as it has everywhere else in the country.
The Lakes Region Professional Porch Sitters Chapter 603 met at Bubba Gunter’s house earlier this week on Monday. We originally wanted to meet on Sunday, which was Father’s Day, and of course that caused such an uproar with the wives that we had to quickly change plans. We intended to watch the Talladega race right after the meeting on Bubba’s big screen TV but the race was rained out. They postponed the race to Monday which turned out perfect. God moves in mysterious ways…
The esteemed attendees were Dirk Davenport, Travis D. Coletrain, Little Stevie Prestone, Rollie Rollins, John “Leadbellie” Goode, and I along with two newcomers Carl “Winkie” Hinckley and Scottie “Beam-me- up” Noles. We arrived at Bubba’s house just in time to catch Bubba running bare bottom through the sprinkler in the backyard. It was really hot out, you know. You would have thought that he would have been embarrassed, but remember, he is a real estate agent. Nothing embarrasses an agent other than forgetting the key to a house he is going to show.
The topic of our discussion this week was how to handle the throng of new buyers moving to the area from the big cities. It is happening you know, and these nouveau county wannabes do not have a clue about what life is like in the country. They don’t know the area, the winters, home maintenance, or much of anything about country living. It can be pretty scary for them and they need help. And that’s what real estate agents do…they help. But we need really good answers to their questions.
So, we all took a seat on Bubba’s porch without masks this time and probably closer than six feet apart. We figured if they could have thousands of protesters get together and loot and burn things without masks we could do the same…not the looting and burning part though.
“Who has had buyers recently that are trying to move into the area that seem overwhelmed and bewildered?” I asked.
Winkie jumped right up, ‘cause it was his first meeting I guess, and stated, “Well, my buyers asked me how much snow we get in the winter and if they plow the roads here? I asked them if they got snow where they lived on any given year, and how much, and said to multiply that amount by 2.75 and that’s how much we get.”
“That seems about right,” replied Travis, “it sounds technical and almost believable. What did you tell them about plowing?”
“I told them they plow at least once a year so you can get out and get groceries and they don’t plow the roads until it snows. Doesn’t need it otherwise.” Winkie stated.
“They’ll ask who plows the road and I tell them ‘a man in a truck’…and leave it at that.” chuckled Rollie.
“Yeah, and they always ask how cold it gets here.” added Leadbellie.
“I tell them it gets so cold here that you’ll pray to be quarantined again!” Scottie piped up.
“Then they get concerned about the heat. The other day I had a showing and it was that real muggy day and the buyer asked, “Do you need air conditioning up here?’ as sweat was dripping off his forehead. I said, ‘you don’t, as long as you like to sweat.’” injected Little Stevie.
“I’ve had people concerned about crime. They ask if they need a security system. I tell them to get a dog. I tell them that I am more concerned about a bear getting my bird feeder than someone breaking into my house, which by the way I do not ever lock! They usually look dumbfounded and just utter the word ‘bears!?’” Leadbellie added.
“Many are confused by septic systems...you know, if they never had one.” said Travis. “It seems like that is so foreign to them that they don’t get it. They want to know where everything they flush goes. I kind of ignore the question and just point out the drilled well. They usually go ‘Eeeww!’ Then they always ask how deep the well is, too. I tell them “deep enough.”
Scottie piped in “I always get asked if you can get to Winnisquam from Winnipesaukee. I tell them you can, but you have to use a car and that cars don’t float well. That kind of confuses them a little more.”
“Yup and when I tell them they lower the lake in the fall they always ask how they do that. I tell them there’s a valve in the bottom of the lake out in the Broads. They usually say “Oh, OK, what are the Broads?’” added Dirk.
“Gee,” concluded Bubba with a snicker “Do you think we are really being helpful? We don’t want to scare them away!”
“No,” I said, “but with this Covid thing going on we deserve a few chuckles and the buyers usually figure out we are just kidding…well at least most of them!”
Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.
