MEREDITH — Rae Trafton of Merrymeeting Lake, New Durham, has joined Roche Realty Group, Inc., at its Meredith office.
She is a New Hampshire native who grew up near the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where many of her family members were employed. She spent her summers on Merrymeeting Lake at her parents’ and grandparents’ camps on Meader’s Point. Trafton has lived most of her life in the Granite State, but also spent many years outside Washington, D.C., in Fairfax County, Virginia, and five years in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Before getting into real estate, Trafton worked as a federal contractor in all phases of the business, from contract negotiation and product development to marketing and classroom training. After purchasing and selling many homes on her own throughout the years, it was a natural move for Trafton to become a real estate agent and Realtor® in 2008. She enjoys sharing her multidisciplinary skills in house design, land acquisition, construction lending, and construction with her clients. Trafton’s emphasis on training and education gives her clients a thorough understanding of the real estate transaction process, from negotiations to close. Bringing first-time homebuyers to homeownership is a touchstone and special joy for her.
An avid outdoorswoman, Trafton wholeheartedly believes in the phrase “Love Where You Live” — be it a primary residence or vacation getaway. After building her self-designed custom home in Alton, Trafton returned to her first love, Merrymeeting Lake, where she now enjoys waterfront living year-round and is a member of the Merrymeeting Lake Association. Sharing the joy of living on or around the water with clients seeking their own piece of paradise is one of her favorite things to do.
Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc., with offices in Meredith and Laconia, said, “Rae’s love of New Hampshire and knowledge of its best-kept secrets allows her to provide clients with insights and guidance to achieve their homeownership goals and dreams. As she has lived in multiple regions around the state and has experienced the joys of lake living, she brings her unique perspective of living in New Hampshire to each home sale or purchase. She would love nothing better than to help you find that sweet spot to call home!”
Contact Trafton on her cell phone at 603-545-2855 or at the Meredith office, 603-279-7046.
