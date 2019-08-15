There were 13 waterfront homes sold on Winnipesaukee in July. The average sales price was $1,401,084 and the median price was $1,175,000.
The entry-level sale was at 3 Mark Island in Gilford. The log cabin built in 1980 has 576 square feet, two bedrooms, a three-quarter bath, and an open concept living/dining/kitchen area with pine floors. Outside is a deck and storage shed that could be used as a bunkhouse. This getaway sits on a narrow .48-acre level lot with shorefront on either side, with sunset views looking one way and channel views the other. This property was listed at $419,500 and sold for $388,500 after 58 days.
The median-priced sale was at 33 Grassy Point Road in Moultonborough. A 1950s vintage, the 2,144-square-foot cape-style home has three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The home sits on a gently sloping, westerly facing .67-acre lot with an expansive lawn area, 150 feet of frontage and a large permanent deep-water dock. There’s also a gazebo and a three-car garage. This property was listed at $1,373,000, reduced to $1,225,000, and sold for $1,175,000 after 154 days.
The highest sale for the month was at 48 Little Road in Meredith. This 8,402-square-foot Nantucket-style contemporary built in 2015 has all the bells and whistles you’d expect, including an elevator. There are six bedrooms (with first- and second-floor master suites) plus a nanny apartment and seven bathrooms. The top-of-the-line kitchen boasts Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and hardwood floors that extend into the formal dining and great room areas. There is a screened porch with grilling station that leads out to a sundeck overlooking the lake. The lower level is all about fun, with a bar area, and family and exercise rooms. This home is located on a private 2.5-acre lot in prestigious Advent Cove. It has 260 feet of shorefront, long-range lake views, deep-water frontage, waterside deck, gracious lawn area, dock, and a two-bay boathouse. There is a three-car attached garage plus a one-car under-garage. This home was listed in Sept. 2016 at $4.9 million and again in September 2017 at $4.7 million, on the market for 784 days. This year, it was listed at $4.175 million and went under agreement in just eight days at $4,031,250.
There were five sales on Winnisquam in July, bringing the total for the year to 11 sales. The lowest-price sale was at 50 Nancy Drive in Belmont, at $262,000. This is a 768-square-foot, 1968-vintage three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home on the back pond.
By the Winnisquam Bridge at 15 Dutile Shore Road, a 2,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath 1994 home on a .14-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage sold for $576,000.
The property at 30 Sunset Drive in Belmont has three homes— two on the water plus one back from the lake. With a total of nine bedrooms, ample parking, two two-car garages, 141 feet of frontage and two 40-foot docks, it sold for $590,000.
Up in Meredith, the property at 97 Collins Brook Road also found a new owner. This property consists of a 1939-vintage, three-bedroom main home, a two-bedroom guest cottage, and a two-car garage on a landscaped, level half-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage and sandy beach. It sold for $729,000.
The highest sale of the month was at 494 Shore Drive in Laconia. This single-owner contemporary ranch home built in 1995 offers 2,404 square feet of open-concept living space with three bedrooms, three baths, a finished walkout lower level, and a two-car garage. The home sits on a three-quarter-acre lot with 120 feet of frontage, a water-side deck, sandy-beach dock, and sunset views of the lake. This home sold for $925,000.
