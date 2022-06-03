FRANKLIN — Franklin, a city with a population of 8,741 in Merrimack County, New Hampshire, is situated at the connection of the Pemigewasset and Winnipesaukee Rives that eventually turn into the Merrimack River. New Hampshire has 13 cities, of which Franklin is the smallest. The town was settled by the Anglo-European colonists in 1764 and was originally referred to as "Pemigewasset Village" it was taken from a portion of Salisbury, Andover, Sanbornton, and Northfield. The name "Franklin" was chosen in 1820 to honor founding father Benjamin Franklin.
Running through the middle of Old Hill Village is a brook that once powered a Sawmill and Grist Mill. This brook also was used to generate power for the village. The Sulphite Railroad Bridge (circa 1896), known locally as the upside-down covered bridge, is a unique part of history because the rail traffic traveled over the top rather than running through the bridge's center.
Franklin is the location of Daniel Webster's birthplace, which was a portion of Salisbury taken to establish the town. A state historic site is located off Route 127 that preserves the famous orator's childhood home. The town was incorporated as a city in 1895.
Franklin was known for its machine-made Hosiery Mill that used a process developed by the Shakers.
The city has a total area of 29.2 square miles, of which 27.5 square miles are land and 1.7 square miles are water, comprising 5.95% of the town. It is drained by the Winnipesaukee, Pemigewasset, and Merrimack Rivers. Webster Lake is a 606-acre scenic waterbody that stretches 1.7 miles with a width of 1 mile. There are two pubic beaches operated by the City of Franklin on each side of the lake. There is boating access adjacent to Lagace Beach on Route 11. Forests and camps surround the lake, and a road goes around the lake, allowing frequent views.
In 1943 the Army Corps of Engineers created the Franklin Falls Reservoir above Franklin by creating the Franklin Falls Dam for flood control on the Pemigewasset River. Franklin was the first home of the JP Stevens Mills and the Stanley Tool Works. The local workers helped make these companies world-class.
The Franklin Business and Industrial Development Corporation has promoted the expansion of the economic base of the Greater Franklin Area to make the community an attractive location for businesses, recreation, and tourism. Franklin Business Park includes a number of successful companies.
When completed, Mill City Park at Franklin Falls will consist of 13 acres with an adjacent 21 conserved acres and three white water features that connect the community to the river. The white water rafting and kayaking park are an exciting first for New England, transforming Franklin to attract tourists and millennials. There's a real buzz in town and it's leading to many new commercial ventures.
Forty-five affordable housing units were created in the former Franklin Light and Power Mill.
Trestle View Park was designed to serve as a gateway to the city's downtown and the trailhead for the Winnipesaukee River Trail. The park features a 15-foot mill wheel weighing 11 tons which was part of a steam engine that powered the original textile mill — the Winnipesaukee River Trail is a magical river walk that winds through Franklin, Northfield, and Tilton. The route is flat, making it great for walking, jogging, or biking. The 6.1-mile route is lengthy for those looking for a peaceful retreat that follows the Winnipesaukee River with beautiful views.
It was just recently announced that Chinburg Properties and a consortium of Banks and local development corporations have put together a $25.4 million construction financing package to rehabilitate the historic Steven's Mill complex in downtown, including 153 apartments and 27,000 sqft of commercial space overlooking the Winnipesaukee River. The project has already drawn interest from local Breweries.
The Franklin School District (SAU 18) includes the Paul Smith School for grades k-3, Franklin Middle School for grades 4-8, and Franklin High School for grades 9-12. The city's current real estate tax rate is $23.21 per $1,000 of your property's assessed value. Concord Hospital-Franklin is a 25-bed critical access community hospital offering a wide range of medical services and an emergency service department.
Here's a look at how the real estate market in Franklin has been performing for the past two years:
• In 2021: 108 single-family homes sold, the median sales price was $244,000, the lowest sales price was $35,000, the highest sales price was $840,000, the median days on the market was 8, and the total sales volume was $27,675,500.
• In 2020: 139 single-family homes sold, the median sales price was $224,000, the lowest sales price was $56,000, the highest sales price was $1,150,000, the median days on the market was 10, and the total sales volume was $33,926,344.
• In 2022 to date: 23 single-family homes were sold, the median sales price was $273,900, the lowest sales price was $65,000, the highest sales price was $600,000, the median days on the market was 7, and the total sales volume was $6,565,830.
• At present, there are only two single-family homes for sale located at 139 Pearl Street at $349,900 on a 0.64-acre lot with 2,400 square feet of living space and 46 Pine Colony Road listed at $999,000 with 1.16-acres on Webster Lake with 323 feet of shorefront and 650 square feet of living space.
In summary, active listings in Franklin are in very short supply, and sales have been strong over the past two years because of the reasonable prices. Franklin's strong civic-mindedness, dedication to community service, and central location to New Hampshire's unlimited recreation resources lead to a very promising future… Franklin is on the move!
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Data was pulled from NEREN on 6/1/2022 and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
