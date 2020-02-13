To The Daily Sun,
Most of you have known me over the years as a forever resident and patron of our community. I have known, loved and served this community even from the beginnings of buttering your toast at the Paugus Diner back in the day. All the years I have spent in the restaurant business have taught me more about the heart of people than any college education ever could.
Serving my community has shaped the person I am and taught me the ability to read people in ways I never knew was possible. I listened. I learned.
One of my most memorable work experiences was with Judy Tucker, the branch manager at Bank of New Hampshire. She made me realize the potential that I have to help people and told me to work hard and be the best I can be. It was from her lesson of perseverance that I accepted an offer at Lakes Region Veterinary Hospital and my life changed forever.
My time at Lakes Region Veterinary Hospital taught me compassion, professionalism and pushed my customer services skills to new heights. Finishing my career in animal medicine with Interlake Animal Hospital only strengthened my customer service abilities and gave me the drive to go after what I truly wanted in my career. Equipped with sharpened skills, I applied to the Meredith Town Office and felt it was meant to be; offering my talents to benefit our community.
I knew working under Kerri Parker that I would learn a lot; and I did! I have since continued my career with the Gilford Town Offices; increasing my education in the field with the most current election law training through the New Hampshire Secretary of State Office.
I am forever grateful for my mentors over my years of learning and training. I love my town and community, and want to be a part of its future. I am ready for the next step in my career to serve our residents with positivity and dedication. As the Town Clerk of Meredith, I will most certainly do my best to support you in any way that can.
I hope that you support me in my effort to become your next Town Clerk on March 10, 2020.
Stacy Bivolcic
Meredith
