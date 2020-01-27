To The Daily Sun,
I have been encouraged by several of those on the left professing a need for “truth”. Myself and many other Trump supporters have asked them to read the Horowitz report https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download on the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation. Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Lead investigator Peter Strzok were all fired prior to the report coming out for not following standard procedures and lack of candor (i.e. lying to investigators). So how is it that all of those individuals ended up on the various left-leaning media outlets professing their innocence and claiming no bias? They are portrayed as victims of a right-wing conspiracy to cover up crimes by the Trump administration. How that’s the conclusion is baffling to Trump supporters who have read the report.
Here is a text from page 428 of the above report. It was from Peter Strzok on 3/3/2016, months before Clinton was exonerated. “God. Hillary Clinton should win 100,000,000 to 0.” No bias there, right! Remember he was the lead investigator in that investigation. Was any of this reported by the left-leaning media in June 2018 when Inspector General Horowitz’s report came out?
Let’s move on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. The Democrats accused Justice Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a teenager. Their main accuser, professor Christine Blasey Ford, gave a compelling testimony of being forcefully groped, but the individuals she said were present at the time had no recollection of the event. So, along comes Julia Swetnick with accusations of Justice Kavanaugh drugging and raping women. Her attorney was Michael Avenatti. Again, no corroboration and that accusation fell apart. What became of those individuals? Here is an update by Newsweek on professor Ford https://tinyurl.com/y2qufxl7 saying her testimony was politically motivated. Also, according to the Associated press, Julia Swetnick was referred for investigation for filing a false claim. https://apnews.com/JulieSwetnick. I have no idea if that investigation was completed or is still ongoing but I do know that Michael Avenatti is sitting in jail for a litany of other “alleged” crimes. https://tinyurl.com/wk8hbe8.
The only more egregious fake news accusation by the left was the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. Many Trump supporters in the LDS have asked President Trump’s detractors to read the Horowitz report https://tinyurl.com/toqaslc. I doubt they have.
I’ll get to the point of this letter. In my last letter I quoted Marilyn Vos Savant but will paraphrase here. “Normal people are taught their beliefs and want them to be true so much they will ignore facts that contradict them.” The two Horowitz reports above are the actual “Truth”. Everything else is political spin by both parties and the media.
I’ll close by saying, when CNN reports a “bombshell” story that is corroborated by MSNBC, I look for the actual source data. Otherwise, I consider it as reliable as something concocted by Moe and corroborated by Larry and Curly. The impeachment playing out now is no different than the above. The Democrats’ case is all spin and no fact!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
