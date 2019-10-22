To The Daily Sun,
Statisticians have calculated the "mortality rate" for the world to be 107 deaths per minute. Fear weakens our immune system and can cause cardiovascular damage, gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, and decreased fertility. It can lead to accelerated aging and even premature death.Other consequences of long-term fear include fatigue, clinical depression, and PSTD.
In 2018 there were a total of 1.21-million acts of violence in the United States. Watching too many horror movies can leave you desensitized to the extent that it can impact your empathy. As a result, you may find it harder to empathize with others.
Why am I telling you this, and where am I going with it? Glad you asked. My point is that all these things, death, fear, violence and horror, are celebrated and glorified every Halloween.The holiday we spend billions on participating in, that could instead go to the needy. So what does that say about us as a nation and as individuals?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
