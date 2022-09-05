To The Daily Sun,

In a letter written to The Sun on Sept. 2, Rep. Glen Aldrich claims he has never denied being an active member of the Free State Project, but in my opinion neither has he been very open about that affiliation. Here are some facts: The free staters are registered as a nonprofit 503(c)(3) educational organization. They trace their origins to an essay submitted in 2001 to an online journal called the “Libertarian Enterprise”. The essay was written by Jason Sorens, a political science student and Libertarian at Yale. Today Jason is director of the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm College.

