To The Daily Sun,
I write to you today to ask your readers to first and foremost take the time to head to the polls and vote on Tuesday, November 3rd. Our vote is a symbol of the freedom of our democracy. Choosing not to participate is not an option. If you are unable to vote in person, there are many methods to do so at your disposal.
I secondly ask that, if you live in Gilford or Meredith, to spend your vote standing behind Glen Aldrich. I've known Glen for about 10 years now, having worked with him on many projects including the LRP Toy Drive and the LRP Beach Day events which have benefited both human and animal friends here in the Lakes Region.
If you met Glen in a crowd, you'd probably think that he's got no business being a State Rep. He doesn't dress fancy, he doesn't drive a snazzy car, usually just his work van with his dog Liberty at his side. Nor does Glen rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employment. When life has hit the 99%, Glen takes that hit along with us. That being said, Glen is a man who lives within his means, a man who quite literally would give you the last of what he had if he felt it would help you more than be a comfort for him.
Glen has lived his life in service to others. Glen often doesn't get credit for the number of ways his presence has helped others. While a State Representative, Glen has been a watchdog of government expenditures, and calls out that which is unnecessary. Glen understands that while some have seemingly unlimited funds, most people don't and the government should reign itself in as a response. Glen has also steadfastly protected our second amendment rights, and fought to help educate others on this often maligned right of the people. One of the best features of Glen is knowing that he's willing to call out misaligned folks on both sides of the aisle. Most recently, he reached out to a Republican Gubernatorial candidate regarding their anti-liberty stance on regulated marijuana. He's hardly your run of the mill Republican, but from my point of view he's one of the last bastions of hands-off, everyman republican candidates.
One should not only return someone like Glen to the State House, but to demand more like him take up the mantle and sacrifice their livelihoods to be a servant of the people. Of all the people.
Tony Jankowski
Laconia
