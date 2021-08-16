To The Daily Sun,
My name is Tyler Gonnion, and I would like to introduce my family to our incredible city. We have lived in Laconia for the past 6 years after moving from Alton.
My wonderful and supportive wife now drives a school bus for the Laconia School District; before this, she had the unbelievable job as a stay-at-home mom raising our children to school age.
We have three children, all school-age, that attend our city's public schools and participate in extracurricular activities. As for myself, I have been working as a mechanic in Laconia for the last four years.
We have found a wonderful community here in Laconia and foresee ourselves living here for the long run and want to support the city and citizens of our city.
I am running for mayor to bring a fresh set of ideas from the younger generation to the old questions still harming our city: drugs, education, law & order, housing, and business development; all these are the roots of the most important issue, retaining our younger residents in our city and attracting families to our city.
I am a blue-collar, hardworking, average American man. My family is invested in this city for the long run. We work here, we play here, we educate our children here, and we live here!
Please consider me in the upcoming primary election on Sept. 14 to serve you as your mayor.
Laconia, I am one of you. Let me help your voices be heard.
Tyler Gonnion
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.