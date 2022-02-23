To The Daily Sun,
I personally would like to thank our amazing Sheriff Bill Wright for taking the time out of his busy schedule and sit down with my husband and I and discuss our opinions on how to come together and help veterans in need. It was truly an honor just to be in the same room with our sheriff. He is the most genuine, kind hearted person who I can honestly say deserve the most respect. Not only did he listen to what we had to offer our support and opinions, he shared his concerns as well, and he stands by his words when he says he is here to help our community. To the people who don’t know our Sheriff Bill Wright, please get to know him, you will not regret it. Thank you sir for all you do, honor, serve and protect. You are a true hero in my family’s eyes. You deserve every vote and blessing to come in the near future.
Twila Butterworth
Laconia
