To The Daily Sun,
Recently in several news stories about Chief Michael Lewis’ sexual assault trial, some concerning testimony came out that Officers Woodward and Bean were reviewing evidence that they had no right looking at. In the same trail Selectman Rick Alpers was alleged as conspiring to get rid of Chief Lewis because Alpers had personal issues with him.
These concerning testimonies brand Bristol in a negative way just when we are actively trying to brand Bristol positively.
If none of these alleged things happened, then it needs to be quickly reported and if they did then the people of Bristol need to know that something is being done about it.
John Sellers
Bristol
