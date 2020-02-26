To The Daily Sun,
As someone who grew up during World War II and lost a family member in the war with Germany, I was disgusted to read the comment by Tom Day, general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.
In the Wednesday issue of the Laconia Daily Sun he talked about the walk from the ski rental area and compared it to the Bataan Death March, which took place in early April of 1942.
It was very obvious that he is not aware of this war crime created by the Japanese army.
An estimated 76,000 prisoners of war — 66,000 Filipinos and 10,000 Americans — were forced to march an estimated 60-plus miles to Camp O’Donnell where they were held.
Along the way, according to military records, an estimated 5,000 to 18,000 Filipinos and 500 to 650 Americans died. Hundreds of others died in the POW camp before they were liberated.
For Tom Day to refer to a walk at the ski area to this war crime is horrible. He should retract this statement and offer an apology to all World War II veterans who fought in the Pacific War.
Gordon D. King
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.