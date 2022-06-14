To The Daily Sun,
The Ploszaj and Voight Family would like to recognize the attention, exemplary care and life saving attempts which the ICU staff had provided for my wife Marta Voight during her sudden illness.
We would like to share with the Lakes Region that Marta had only praise for the professionalism and personalized outreaches of her caregivers as they attended to her directives, medical, and spiritual needs along with the need of our family to be in attendance and involved in her personal care.
Tom Ploszaj
Center Harbor
