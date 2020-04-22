To The Daily Sun,
I'm trying to understand these people who think we've lost some level of freedom due to our state and governments reaction to this Covid-19 virus. How do you figure? Three of the most popular "essential" businesses are gun shops, liquor stores and smoke shops. So while you're out buying ammo for your fully automatic machine gun, a 30-pack of Bud pounders and a bong to smoke your marijuana in think about how great it is to be free, and then shut the (expletive) up.
Todd Welch
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.