To The Daily Sun,
Everyone is saying that you need to were a mask for just about everything but I cannot wear one because of my anxiety. For instance, salons and barber shop need to realize that not everyone can wear one.
So I ask you, is it so hard for them to make a block of time for people like myself to go and get a hair cut?
We could go in on a Saturday and be the last appointment so I would not have to wear a mask. If the airlines can make exceptions why can't they.
All so all employees can make their own decisions as well. This is just not for barber shop and salons it is also for the food market's and such.
I feel it is unfair that s folks like me are treated like we are the cause of this because I can't wear one.
Tim Cox
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.