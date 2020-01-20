To The Daily Sun,
Those who cannot stand on their own merits sometimes resort to bullying others in an attempt to feel better about themselves. They are a pitiful lot.
One such sad soul feels a need to target me. She rightly states that the AG investigated into a false claim regarding my domicile. Anyone can be investigated based a false claim, and if you are in a position to accumulate enemies, you’re more likely to draw the attention of people lacking integrity. Regular readers of the Laconia Daily Sun know that investigation ended and no charges were brought. Some people just can’t resist beating a dead horse.
She goes off into Wonderland mixing a variety of narratives which intend to lead readers to believe I killed my parents and had to plead the 5th to avoid conviction. It’s fascinating to see the twisted mind of such a warped storyteller.
She is one of few who have a problem with my assertion of my (and all others’) property rights. I heard from many expressing their gratitude for my taking a stand on the issue. There is a place for zoning, but it has extended far beyond a proper and necessary regulation.
She carries on to tie me to President Trump. Please, don’t throw me in the briar patch! This is her suggestion that I should be impeached? Her version of impeachment is to have the county delegation depose me as chairman. The delegation is free to replace me at any time they chose. Perhaps the campaign is afoot.
Remember friends, There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch, TANSTAAFL for short.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.