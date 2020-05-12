To The Daily Sun,
I have this question for the editor of The Laconia Daily Sun:
With regard to the article pertaining to replacing the 25-year-old Belmont police station why did you not contain a copy of the postcard which was sent out to the public as part of your news article? It would have been very informative for the readers to know what was actually written on the postcard in order to form our own opinion on this matter. Although I have no material interest in this issue it would be good to know what the postcard said.
Please excuse me if I have missed viewing the postcard, should you have posted it in an earlier issue of your newspaper..
Thomas Ryder
West Haven, CT
