To The Daily Sun,
Thanks, Joe, for the record-high gas prices, $5 per gallon, and rising each day. Should I buy a moped or stock in Exxon-Mobil? Thanks, Joe, for not responding in time to Ukraine. He seems more interested in Ukraine's border than our own. Thanks, Joe, for too little too late on gun control. Republicans have been asking for raising the age limit since he became a Senator. How many “ARs” will be purchased because of his rhetoric? Does Joe realize that fears over inflation are not transitory? How are the United States and Russia suddenly back in a Cold War-style showdown? How could Joe contain the nuclear threat from North Korea and Iran? How's Build Back Better working out, Joe? Has Kamala got any plans to visit the Mexico border this century, Joe? Can we have any worse relationship with China, or will he just leave that up for Hunter to solve? Can Joe's poll numbers get any worse? Even CNN is reporting some factual numbers on this topic — a welcomed surprise. I know that Joe is so darn busy to answer all my questions. Am I better off now, after only 16 months under his administration? No. My prayer is this — that he remembers that he is a Catholic and does the works of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Thomas R. Selling
Laconia
