To The Daily Sun,
I am an American Patriot first, defender of the live free or die state second, an international corporation owner and president third, and a Republican fourth.
Having worked as an environmental engineer and inventor for USDOE, EXXON, WTI, and my corporation (FESI) for 39 years, I had many opportunities to discuss business, life, and politics with educated professionals and business owners worldwide. One finds that humans are, for the most, alike. We prefer friendship, kindness, and progress over conflict, hatred, and anarchy.
Many of my close friends are from Japan, Philippines, Taiwan and mainland China. We often discuss history and politics, and reserve meals for sharing experiences of family, love, and life. We have debated and discussed the world wars and current conflicts at length, and have agreed that war and conflict reveal both the worst and best of mankind. We also agree that peace is preferable to conflict. We have been able to remove emotion from our debates, focusing on historical facts while accepting that most of us, including our leaders, prefer peace.
The Democrats initial reaction to losing the U.S. White House was predictable. The short-term sequence of surprise, disbelief, sorrow, and anger, tracked normal behavior patterns. The long-term behavior of many but not all Democrats is, however, outside the norm. What concerns me at this stage is that near half of our great country remain in a self-inflicted state of anger and emotional conflict. The Democrats obsession with Trump-hate is not good for themselves, and not good for America.
Most of us, Republicans, independents and Democrats, have experienced failure in politics, life, and love. I was not happy with Obama or his many failures as president for eight years, however, I didn’t and don’t obsess over him or his presidency. I have an international business to run, a family to protect, bills to pay, and outrageous property taxes to challenge.
Okay, maybe even I am a little obsessed with fighting “outrageous” property taxes … isn’t everyone?
Keith Forrester
Meredith
He is a joke!
