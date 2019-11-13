To The Daily Sun,
Dems this, dems that, blah blah blah. If our alt right wing nuts could be consistent in their rants, somebody might even think they have a point. Mr. Ewing, please show us where the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right to own an AR-15, Uzi, or AK-47. It says you have the right to bear arms. That’s it. The government tells you how it’s going to go. Don’t like it? Leave. Where have you heard that before?
Gun control is necessary in this era because it’s not 1776 anymore in case you haven’t noticed. Personally, I have no problem with firearms, but if you need a military killing machine designed solely for that purpose you’re just trying to compensate for a small organ. I was thinking brain, but some do it for both.
Nobody is going to take your stupid guns or rights away. People want to be safe. Why can’t you just be thankful you live in a country where you are free to speak your mind and even own a gun? You all whine just like the extreme Dems you are constantly complaining about. You want everything with no rules to hamper you — must be the Trump idiocy rubbing off.
There’s plenty of lawless places you could move to — Syria, Iraq — so why don’t you? Oh, that’s right, you wouldn’t survive. Be happy you can protect yourself with that arsenal the government allows you from the Mexican/Muslim/Democrat/People That Actually Think invasion you’re so sure is coming to Meredith. Better guard the docks, I heard they’re coming by boat.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
