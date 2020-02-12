To The Daily Sun,
In Franklin this Saturday, the 15th, the N.H. Trapper’s Association will be hosting their annual banquet in Franklin. A group will be outside protesting.
Trapping is coming under increasing scrutiny, and for good reason. The public is becoming acutely aware that this “wildlife management tool” is extremely cruel and senseless. Precious New Hampshire wildlife are trapped and tortured for nothing but hobby, recreation, and sport. The fur market is basically nonexistent, and people do not eat foxes or raccoons.
The Miss New Hampshire Organization accepts a fur coat every year from the N.H. Trapper’s Association. This antiquated tradition has been going on for decades. The people in charge of the Miss New Hampshire Organization stand by trapping, and claim that the candidates have a choice in whether they accept the fur coat every year. Recently it has come to my attention that is not the case, that these candidates are made to feel like they do not have an option. Two former candidates have contacted me and informed me they felt pressured to accept this fur coat and also make appearances with it. They are willing to go on record on the intimidation to accept the fur coat.
The leaders of the Miss New Hampshire Organization usually attend this trapping banquet. In fact, the current Vice President of the organization accepted a fur coat made from red foxes by trappers. In the year 2020, it is ridiculous to be upholding a tradition of such known cruelty to wildlife, for no reason other than tradition.
In addition, there is a bill addressing trapping being heard in the Statehouse on Feb. 18, HB 1504. The public demands something be done about senseless trapping!
Kristina Snyder
Chester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.