To The Daily Sun,
To the person who wrote in who didn’t seem to think he deserved a $310 fine for not removing snow and ice from his car, or to anyone for that matter: just because you’re older, unable, or just plain lazy, doesn’t exempt you from the law. The law is the law. People have been killed by ice chunks and snow flying off of cars. If you can’t get the snow and ice off, then you should stay home and not drive.
It is YOUR responsibility to make sure snow is removed from your car and it is on safe working order for the road, regardless of age or ability. I have had several near misses myself with almost getting hit by flying snow and ice. It really upsets me people put other lives in danger because they can’t do a simple thing.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
(1) comment
Thank you! 👍🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.